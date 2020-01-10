Dr. Kevin Krieger teaches courses in Financial Management, Investments, and Quantitative Methods. He was a 2015 recipient of UWF’s (university-wide) Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award. In 2020 he was named one of UWF’s Student Government Association’s Distinguished Teaching Award winners. A Professor of Finance, Dr. Krieger received his Ph.D. in Finance from Florida State University in 2009 and joined the UWF faculty in 2011. His research examines ways in which financial markets are efficient and inefficient at incorporating information. Some areas of interest include sports betting; investment pricing anomalies; derivative pricing and volatility; the relationship of stock and option markets; dividend policy; household investing; and finance pedagogy. His work has been published in leading publications such as Financial Analysts Journal, Journal of Corporate Finance, Journal of Business Finance & Accounting, Journal of Financial Research, Journal of Futures Markets, Applied Economics, Finance Research Letters, and Journal of Accounting Auditing and Finance. Dr. Krieger was a recipient of UWF’s (university-wide) Distinction in Faculty Research and Scholarly Activities Award for ‘early career’ faculty in 2015. He was honored with the award again for ‘senior faculty’ in 2020. On five occasions he has been a recipient of a UWF, College of Business Dyson Award for Excellence in Research and Scholarly Activity. He has three times been a recipient of a UWF, College of Business Dyson Award for Excellence in Service.