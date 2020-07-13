Kevin Smith, MD is the Chief Medical Officer at Loyola University Medical Center, and an Associate Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, both in Maywood, Illinois. Dr. Smith joined Loyola University Medical Center in 2011 as a medicine-pediatrics hospitalist. He was named the Associate Chief Medical Officer for Quality & Safety in 2016, and the Chief Medical Officer in 2020. He received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Vanderbilt University and a medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. Dr. Smith completed his residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Michigan Medical Center. He currently is working on his master’s degree in business administration in health care management from Loyola University Chicago. Dr. Smith is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians, and the Society of Hospital Medicine. He lives in the Chicago area with his wife and two children. He enjoys the Cubs, travel, music, and college basketball.
We do have patients who are coming in with viral-type symptoms that are not sure if they’re COVID or not, and then we’re seeing patients who clearly have flu,” Smith said.
Although sleep-disordered breathing has been extensively studied in patients with left-ventricular dysfunction, little is known of its prevalence in adults with congenital heart disease.
“I think we are in a better place overall when it comes to COVID. That being said, I don't think that all of these interventions are the turnaround where we're not going to see any ICU level patients. I mean, even looking at the data, not all patients respond to remdesivir, and I know anecdotally, not all patients respond to proning.”
- Summer of COVID: The 2nd Wave, BLM, the Economy, and Politics
“In urban areas, even though we have a higher density of patients, we are a little bit in a better place when it comes to surging. One is we tend to have more beds in general because we expect that we need them for our larger population, and there also can be some coordination between the different hospitals in urban areas as well”
