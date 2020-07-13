Kevin Smith, MD is the Chief Medical Officer at Loyola University Medical Center, and an Associate Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, both in Maywood, Illinois. Dr. Smith joined Loyola University Medical Center in 2011 as a medicine-pediatrics hospitalist. He was named the Associate Chief Medical Officer for Quality & Safety in 2016, and the Chief Medical Officer in 2020. He received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Vanderbilt University and a medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. Dr. Smith completed his residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Michigan Medical Center. He currently is working on his master’s degree in business administration in health care management from Loyola University Chicago. Dr. Smith is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians, and the Society of Hospital Medicine. He lives in the Chicago area with his wife and two children. He enjoys the Cubs, travel, music, and college basketball.