Dr. Kevin Varner is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He completed medical training, an orthopedic surgery residency and a general surgery internship at Baylor College of Medicine. He also completed a clinical fellowship in foot and ankle surgery at John Hopkins University. Varner's clinical areas of interest are tibia fractures and sports-related injuries of the foot and ankle. Varner serves as a consulting physician for the Houston Astros, a head team physician for the Houston Ballet and a team orthopedist for the Houston Texans.