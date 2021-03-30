Kim Henige received her B.A. in Physical Education (emphasis in Exercise Science) and her M.A. in Physical Education (emphasis Exercise Physiology) from CSU Northridge and her Ed.D. in Education (emphasis Learning & Instruction/Exercise Physiology) from the University of Southern California. Dr. Henige is a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (National Strength and Conditioning Association) and a Certified Exercise Physiologist (American College of Sports Medicine). Dr. Henige is an active member of the American Physiological Society (APS) and regular reviewer for Advances in Physiology Education. She is also an active member of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). At CSUN, Dr. Henige supervises the Peer Learning Facilitator Program for exercise physiology courses within the department. In addition, she supervises Commit to be Fit, a fitness program on campus for staff, faculty, students, and the local CSUN community. Her research interests are in the area of science education, specifically improving the cognitive and affective domains of the learning experience for students in exercise physiology.