Kiran Turaga, MD, MPH, is Division Chief of Surgical Oncology in the Department of Surgery and Assistant Medical Director for the Clinical Trials Office at Yale Cancer Center. Dr. Turaga joined Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital from the University of Chicago where he was Vice Chief of the Section of General Surgery and Surgical Oncology, Director of the Surgical Gastrointestinal Cancer Program, and Director of Regional Therapeutics. Widely considered a thought leader in the management of oligometastatic cancer, Dr. Turaga is an expert in regional perfusion including hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC), a technique that delivers high doses of heated chemotherapy directly to abdominal organs to kill cancer cells that may remain after surgical removal of visible tumors. His research focuses on development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics for oligometastatic cancer and is currently the principal investigator on several clinical trials exploring the interface of immunotherapy and liquid biopsy in the surgical management of cancer. He is also interested in studying how big data systems can be used to provide the most optimal, cost-effective patient care.