Dr. Kris Lambert (he/him) develops sustainable strategies to manage plant nematodes. He studies the molecular and biochemical basis of plant-nematode interactions in order to determine how plant parasitic nematodes evade plant resistance mechanisms. More information: Lambert is the Director of Undergraduate Programs and an associate professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois who's passionate about studying and developing sustainable methods to manage plant nematodes in crops. Lambert's latest research contribution investigates the methods and ability to express single-stranded RNA constructs transiently as a method to evaluate nematode and foreign genes for their biological significance and potential role in nematode management. Just a few more of his most recent research endeavors also include the discovery of a new member of the Carlavirus genus from randomly collected soybean leaves in Illinois, methods for measuring virulence in soybean cyst nematode, and the investigation of a new response mechanism towards plant nematode resistance involving haplotype compatibility, gene dosage, and hormone signaling. Affiliations: Dr. Lambert is an associate professor in the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also the Director of Undergraduate Programs.