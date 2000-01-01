Kristi Gilmore, assistant professor, teaches media relations, crisis communication, and advertising and public relations concepts. Gilmore is a senior communication professional and accredited public relations counselor with industry experience in corporate communication, crisis management, strategic planning and community relations. Prior to UWF, Gilmore taught at Texas Tech University in the College of Media and Communication, where she served as director of the online master’s program in strategic communication and innovation and was awarded the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.