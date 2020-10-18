Kris is the Sally and Derick Driemeyer Director of Education Research and Outreach at the Danforth Center, working to bring high-quality science education to more people and to inspire the next generation of scientists. Her research program focuses on both K-12 education and Undergraduate+ education through student engagement in content, participation in authentic science practice and improvement in science communication. An important part of the Danforth Center’s mission is to inspire the next generation of scientists to help feed the world and save the planet. “Plants form the foundation of life on Earth. When the general public lacks understanding of plants, that threatens the wellbeing of us all.” Kris and her team bring cutting-edge STEM education to students throughout the St. Louis region and beyond. She explains: “The research we’re doing is to determine how to educate the most number of people the most effectively. In doing so, we want to make education accessible to everyone worldwide.” Kris cites the Internet and mobile devices as the greatest technological advances in the field of education. “Mobile devices allow knowledge to be at the fingertips of people worldwide. Even in fairly remote areas without a lot of electricity. Having information at your fingertips, education is no longer about memorizing facts, but about how knowledge is applied creatively in new and novel ways.”