Kris is the Sally and Derick Driemeyer Director of Education Research and Outreach at the Danforth Center, working to bring high-quality science education to more people and to inspire the next generation of scientists. Her research program focuses on both K-12 education and Undergraduate+ education through student engagement in content, participation in authentic science practice and improvement in science communication. An important part of the Danforth Center’s mission is to inspire the next generation of scientists to help feed the world and save the planet. “Plants form the foundation of life on Earth. When the general public lacks understanding of plants, that threatens the wellbeing of us all.” Kris and her team bring cutting-edge STEM education to students throughout the St. Louis region and beyond. She explains: “The research we’re doing is to determine how to educate the most number of people the most effectively. In doing so, we want to make education accessible to everyone worldwide.” Kris cites the Internet and mobile devices as the greatest technological advances in the field of education. “Mobile devices allow knowledge to be at the fingertips of people worldwide. Even in fairly remote areas without a lot of electricity. Having information at your fingertips, education is no longer about memorizing facts, but about how knowledge is applied creatively in new and novel ways.”
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Improving Wikipedia: educational opportunity and professional responsibility
|
49
|
2009
|
Community-level relaxation of plant defenses against herbivores at high elevation
|
30
|
2017
|
Transpiration-dependent passive silica accumulation in cucumber (Cucumis sativus) under varying soil silicon availability
|
27
|
2012
|
The effects of silica fertilizer as an anti-herbivore defense in cucumber
|
7
|
2017
|
Magic termites: exploring scientific inquiry
|
3
|
2010
|
Missed opportunities for science learning: Unacknowledged unscientific arguments in asynchronous online and face-to-face discussions
|
2
|
2018
|
Online discussions as a tool to engage students in authentic scientific argumentation
|
2
|
2013
|
Transpiration-dependent passive silica accumulation in cucumber (Cucumis sativus) under varying soil silicon availability. Botany 90: 1058–1064
|
2
|
2012
|
What kind of person becomes a scientist?
|
1
|
2018
|
The History of Plant Use in Laos: Analysis of European Accounts of Plant Use for Primarily Religious and Medicinal Purposes
|
1
|
2005
|
Comparing the Outcomes of" Pre-CURE" Compared to Inquiry-Based Introductory Biology Labs.
|
0
|
2020
|
Undergraduate Biology Education Research Gordon Research Conference: A Meeting Report
|
0
|
2020
|
The Living Soil: An outreach experience with elementary school students to identify soil invertebrates
|
0
|
2019
|
Cross-Disciplinary Practice Focused Undergraduate Laboratory Transformation
|
0
|
2019
|
Persistant insect misconceptions in biological education
|
0
|
2018
|
Lunch and Learn: Outreach and Educational Program Assessment and Evaluation
|
0
|
2018
|
From DNA to Proteins
|
0
|
2018
|
Herbivory rates across a latitudinal gradient using silica as a model physical plant defense
|
0
|
2013
|
PS 17-143: Root silica deters below-ground herbivory: An examination of plant mechanical defenses on root herbivores
|
0
|
2010
|
PS 14-116: Silica deters herbivory in Cucurbits: Potential links to climate change
|
0
|
2010
“We are creating a hands-on STEM education and work force development pipeline from kindergarten to adult that provides opportunities for people to develop marketable skills in urban agriculture, innovation and entrepreneurship while learning about the importance of food production and improving their own communities’ access to nutrition.”
- https://www.agrinews-pubs.com/2020/10/18/partnership-connects-urban-youth-to-careers-in-ag-and-food-innovation/afzchvd/