Kristine Callis-Duehl, PhD

Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

The Sally and Derick Driemeyer Director of Education Research and Outreach

Expertise: Stem EducationEducation Research

Kris is the Sally and Derick Driemeyer Director of Education Research and Outreach at the Danforth Center, working to bring high-quality science education to more people and to inspire the next generation of scientists.

Her research program focuses on both K-12 education and Undergraduate+ education through student engagement in content, participation in authentic science practice and improvement in science communication. An important part of the Danforth Center’s mission is to inspire the next generation of scientists to help feed the world and save the planet. “Plants form the foundation of life on Earth. When the general public lacks understanding of plants, that threatens the wellbeing of us all.”

Kris and her team bring cutting-edge STEM education to students throughout the St. Louis region and beyond. She explains: “The research we’re doing is to determine how to educate the most number of people the most effectively. In doing so, we want to make education accessible to everyone worldwide.”

Kris cites the Internet and mobile devices as the greatest technological advances in the field of education. “Mobile devices allow knowledge to be at the fingertips of people worldwide. Even in fairly remote areas without a lot of electricity. Having information at your fingertips, education is no longer about memorizing facts, but about how knowledge is applied creatively in new and novel ways.”

Title

Cited By

Year

Improving Wikipedia: educational opportunity and professional responsibility

49

2009

Community-level relaxation of plant defenses against herbivores at high elevation

30

2017

Transpiration-dependent passive silica accumulation in cucumber (Cucumis sativus) under varying soil silicon availability

27

2012

The effects of silica fertilizer as an anti-herbivore defense in cucumber

7

2017

Magic termites: exploring scientific inquiry

3

2010

Missed opportunities for science learning: Unacknowledged unscientific arguments in asynchronous online and face-to-face discussions

2

2018

Online discussions as a tool to engage students in authentic scientific argumentation

2

2013

What kind of person becomes a scientist?

1

2018

The History of Plant Use in Laos: Analysis of European Accounts of Plant Use for Primarily Religious and Medicinal Purposes

1

2005

Comparing the Outcomes of" Pre-CURE" Compared to Inquiry-Based Introductory Biology Labs.

0

2020

Undergraduate Biology Education Research Gordon Research Conference: A Meeting Report

0

2020

The Living Soil: An outreach experience with elementary school students to identify soil invertebrates

0

2019

Cross-Disciplinary Practice Focused Undergraduate Laboratory Transformation

0

2019

Persistant insect misconceptions in biological education

0

2018

Lunch and Learn: Outreach and Educational Program Assessment and Evaluation

0

2018

From DNA to Proteins

0

2018

Herbivory rates across a latitudinal gradient using silica as a model physical plant defense

0

2013

PS 17-143: Root silica deters below-ground herbivory: An examination of plant mechanical defenses on root herbivores

0

2010

PS 14-116: Silica deters herbivory in Cucurbits: Potential links to climate change

0

2010

“We are creating a hands-on STEM education and work force development pipeline from kindergarten to adult that provides opportunities for people to develop marketable skills in urban agriculture, innovation and entrepreneurship while learning about the importance of food production and improving their own communities’ access to nutrition.”

- https://www.agrinews-pubs.com/2020/10/18/partnership-connects-urban-youth-to-careers-in-ag-and-food-innovation/afzchvd/

