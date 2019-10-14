Kurtis Kim, M.D., is Director of The Vascular Laboratory at The Vascular Center at Mercy and a highly skilled vascular surgeon in the Baltimore area. He is Board Certified in Vascular Surgery and is a Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation (RPVI). Dr. Kim is fluent in English and Korean. Dr. Kurtis Kim combines medical expertise with a caring approach to diagnose and treat patients with circulatory issues including leg pain and swelling and blood clots in legs and lungs. Patients appreciate and value the friendly and warm support they experience in Dr. Kim’s care. Dr. Kurtis Kim specializes in varicose vein removal and is experienced in the newest, non-invasive surgical methods including Venefit™ (formerly known as VNUS Closure™) and Veingogh© procedures. These treatments are minimally invasive and in many cases allow for faster recovery from varicose vein removal. Dr. Kim also performs minimally invasive surgeries such as balloon angioplasty, stent insertion, abdominal and aortic aneurysm repair and catheter procedures to unblock blood vessels. As Director of Mercy's nationally accredited Vascular Laboratory, Dr. Kurtis Kim oversees a wide variety of diagnostic tests and screenings to identify and monitor vascular disease. The clinical team of The Vascular Center at Mercy provides screenings for disorders including stroke and mini-stroke, poor circulation, leg swelling or pain and blockages. All lab technicians are nationally registered and experienced in circulatory screenings and the use of non-invasive ultrasound and Doppler Ultrasound equipment.