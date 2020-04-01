Dr. L. Nelson Sanchez-Pinto is a pediatric critical care physician, biomedical informatics specialist, and clinical data scientist. He graduated from medical school at the Autonomous University of Barcelona in 2006, and then completed a Pediatrics residency program at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in 2011, and a fellowship in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) in 2014. He obtained advanced fellowship training in informatics and data science research also at CHLA and completed a Masters of Biomedical Informatics program at Oregon Health & Science University in 2015. He then joined The University of Chicago as faculty where he obtained a KL2 Career Development Award. He later joined the faculty in the Departments of Pediatric and Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in 2017. Dr. Sanchez-Pinto is interested in discovering and evaluating data-driven phenotypes of critical illness by integrating clinical, physiologic, and multi-omics data. Dr. Sanchez-Pinto is particularly interested in developing data-driven approaches to study the complex interactions between the host response, the gut and lung microbiomes, and other clinical and genetic factors in patients with sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS). His ultimate goal is to discover subgroups of patients who have similar phenotypes –and potentially similar response to targeted therapy– in order to develop a personalized approach to critical illness. Dr. Sanchez-Pinto is a pediatric critical care specialist and treats critically ill children with sepsis, ARDS, and MODS, as well as a host of other conditions. He has a special interest in advanced respiratory support, vasoplegia management, oxidative stress therapy, and metabolic support.