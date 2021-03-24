Lacy Alexander’s research utilizes the human cutaneous circulation to examine the underlying signaling mechanisms mediating microvascular dysfunction in diseases, as well as the influence of drug-interventions. Dr. Alexander utilizes in vivo and in vitro approaches using the human cutaneous circulation to examine the underlying signaling mechanisms mediating microvascular dysfunction with primary human aging, hypercholesterolemia, and essential hypertension. Education Ph.D., 2007, Kinesiology, The Pennsylvania State University M.S., 2002, Human Physiology, University of Oregon B.S., 2000, Human Physiology and General Science, University of Oregon Specializations Mechanisms underlying vascular dysfunction with cardiovascular disease Pharmacological and lifestyle interventions in vascular dysfunction Control of human skin blood flow Grants and Research Projects Dr. Alexander’s research interests include examining in vivo and in vitro mechanisms of microvascular dysfunction in cardiovascular disease populations included primary aged, essential hypertension, and hypercholesterolemic humans. Using the cutaneous circulation as a model for examining mechanisms of microvascular dysfunction, the broad focus of her current projects includes examining 1) the roles of arginase in nitric oxide synthase uncoupling in human vasculature with hypercholesterolemia and hypertension, 2) inflammation-induced alteration in vasodilatory signaling with essential hypertension, 3) the role of reactive oxygen species in altering vasoconstriction and vascular remodeling with hypertension, and 4) the effects of common platelet inhibitors (including aspirin and Plavix®) on microvascular function in human skin as they relate to basic mechanisms of skin blood flow and functional thermoregulatory outcomes.