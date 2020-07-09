Larry S. Schlesinger, MD is an internationally recognized authority in infectious diseases with a particular interest in tuberculosis and lung biology. He earned a BA in Biology from Cornell University and MD from Rutgers Medical School. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan and clinical and research fellowships in Infectious Diseases at UCLA. He joined the faculty at the University of Iowa in 1991 where he served as Fellowship Director for the Division of Infectious Diseases and Associate Chair of the Department of Medicine. He moved to the Ohio State University in 2002 where he served as Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Internal Medicine until 2011 when he became first chair of Microbial Infection & Immunity. During his tenure he founded the Center for Microbial Interface Biology, a Board of Trustees approved university-wide center with a focus on infectious diseases of concern to public health. In 2017 he became President and CEO of Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio, TX. Dr. Schlesinger is a leading physician scientist whose studies focus on the pathogenesis of tuberculosis and other airborne infectious agents that subvert lung immune mechanisms. His discoveries have led to greater insight into the unique attributes that soluble and cellular components of the innate immune system of humans bring to the microbe-host interface (with a focus on human macrophages), translating them into drug discovery platforms. He is a prolific scholar, having authored more than 170 peer-reviewed articles, served as editor of 2 books and has written several chapters in leading textbooks on tuberculosis and lung biology. He has been continually funded for nearly 30 years by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other federal agencies as well as private foundations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He is a current NIH NIAID Council member, Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Association of American Physicians and American Academy of Microbiology, and OSU’s 2011 Distinguished Scholar and 2105 COM Distinguished Professor.
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Macrophage phagocytosis of virulent but not attenuated strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis is mediated by mannose receptors in addition to complement receptors.
|
759
|
1993
|
Phagocytosis of Mycobacterium tuberculosis is mediated by human monocyte complement receptors and complement component C3.
|
634
|
1990
|
The human macrophage mannose receptor directs Mycobacterium tuberculosis lipoarabinomannan-mediated phagosome biogenesis
|
547
|
2005
|
Binding of the terminal mannosyl units of lipoarabinomannan from a virulent strain of Mycobacterium tuberculosis to human macrophages.
|
420
|
1994
|
Pulmonary surfactant protein A mediates enhanced phagocytosis of Mycobacterium tuberculosis by a direct interaction with human macrophages.
|
353
|
1995
|
Innate immune gene polymorphisms in tuberculosis
|
309
|
2012
|
Surfactant protein D binds to Mycobacterium tuberculosis Bacilli and Lipoarabinomannan via carbohydrate-lectin interactions resulting in reduced phagocytosis of the bacteria by …
|
266
|
1999
|
Virulent strains of Helicobacter pylori demonstrate delayed phagocytosis and stimulate homotypic phagosome fusion in macrophages
|
261
|
2000
|
Mycobacterium tuberculosis lipomannan blocks TNF biosynthesis by regulating macrophage MAPK-activated protein kinase 2 (MK2) and microRNA miR-125b
|
251
|
2011
|
Expression and localization of hepcidin in macrophages: a role in host defense against tuberculosis
|
239
|
2007
|
Modeling the Mycobacterium tuberculosis granuloma–the critical battlefield in host immunity and disease
|
233
|
2013
|
Mycobacterium tuberculosis Activates Human Macrophage Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor γ Linking Mannose Receptor Recognition to Regulation of Immune Responses
|
229
|
2010
|
Differences in mannose receptor-mediated uptake of lipoarabinomannan from virulent and attenuated strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis by human macrophages.
|
228
|
1996
|
Gallium disrupts iron metabolism of mycobacteria residing within human macrophages
|
226
|
2000
|
Macrophages in tuberculosis: friend or foe
|
215
|
2013
|
Fine discrimination in the recognition of individual species of phosphatidyl-myo-inositol mannosides from Mycobacterium tuberculosis by C-type lectin pattern recognition receptors
|
192
|
2006
|
Phagocytosis of Mycobacterium leprae by human monocyte-derived macrophages is mediated by complement receptors CR1 (CD35), CR3 (CD11b/CD18), and CR4 (CD11c/CD18) and IFN-gamma …
|
179
|
1991
|
Pulmonary surfactant protein A up-regulates activity of the mannose receptor, a pattern recognition receptor expressed on human macrophages
|
174
|
2002
|
Autophagy stimulation by rapamycin suppresses lung inflammation and infection by Burkholderia cenocepacia in a model of cystic fibrosis
|
173
|
2011
|
Pulmonary surfactant protein A regulates TLR expression and activity in human macrophages
|
170
|
2008
The Southwest National Primate Research Center (SNPRC) at Texas Biomed has been awarded more than $37 million from the National Institutes of Health to continue operations into 2026. The P51 grant, given by the NIH Office of Research Infrastructure Programs, provides essential funding to house and care for nearly 2,500 non-human primates that are part of life-science research programs at Texas Biomed and partners around the globe.
15-Jun-2021 09:35:40 AM EDT
The work performed by dozens of scientists at Pfizer, BioNTech, Texas Biomed, the SNPRC and scientific partners around the world from April to July of 2020 is now published in the scientific journal Nature. In the paper titled “Immunogenic BNT162b vaccines protect rhesus macaques from SARS-CoV-2” published on Feb. 1, 2021, scientists noted that the vaccine candidate tested for Pfizer “protected the lower respiratory tract from the presence of viral RNA and with no evidence of disease enhancement.”
27-Apr-2021 10:05:08 AM EDT
Fueling transformative research through collaboration, the San Antonio Partnership for Precision Therapeutics (SAPPT) announces the funding of three more collaborative COVID-19 research efforts in San Antonio. SAPPT has awarded more than $600,000 to fund these projects, following the funding of a SARS CoV-2 vaccine project announced in April of this year.
09-Jul-2020 09:30:27 AM EDT
“Our mission is to protect families and our global community against infectious diseases.”
- Texas Biomed doubling scientific workforce to tackle infectious diseases