“We don’t know if the amount of antibodies is related to the development of this syndrome, we really don’t have an answer to that, so we really don’t know if the creation of antibodies from a vaccine will definitely be linked to this syndrome.”

“Every week that I go to the hospital, I have one or two cases. The majority right now is presenting with neurological symptoms, they're presenting with encephalopathy, they can’t really think well, they have headaches, they can’t communicate very well, so they are in a coma, so these are the patients that we’re seeing and right now there’s no real answer to those and how to treat them, we just treat with steroids like we usually treat people that are coming with autoimmune disorders.”

