Laura Hetrick received her Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in 2010 and immediately began working at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is an associate professor of art education and also serves as their Graduate Coordinator. Her doctoral scholarship concerned itself with the emergent identity formation of art student teachers: the knowledge and cultural systems through which art teaching identity conceives itself, and the ontological consequences that evolve from those identifications. Hetrick is the co-editor of the journal Visual Arts Research, a publication providing a forum for historical, critical, cultural, psychological, educational, and conceptual research in visual arts and aesthetic education. To date, Hetrick has published one edited book, 20 peer-reviewed articles and given over 30 conference presentations and invited lectures. She is consistently invited/accepted to present at conferences, workshops and panels in the U.S., and internationally, including Canada, Finland, Jamaica, Jordan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey.
Currently, she is affiliated with the National Art Education Association; the Disability Studies in Art Education Special Interest Group; the Illinois Art Education Association; and the International Society for Education through Art, or InSEA, which is an affiliate of The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Education
Ph.D., The Ohio State University, 2010
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Black on Black on Black on Black: An interview with artist-scholar Dr. Blair Ebony Smith
|
1
|
2023
|
Recognizing Greatness in Our Own Time
|
2023
|
Mentor’s Introduction to Ahu Yolac
|
2021
|
Building a Case for Complexity Theory in the Construction of Art Education Curricula
|
1
|
2020
|
Embracing Uncertainty Through Embracing the Arts
|
1
|
2020
|
Fan Art/Fiction Production as Creative Processes
|
1
|
2019
|
Introduction to 45.2—Themes and Thoughts
|
2019
|
Teaching Art:(Re) Imagining Identity
|
5
|
2018
|
Reading fan art as complex texts
|
5
|
2018
|
Renewed Culture Wars and their Malcontent: How to Engage with a Culture of Disillusionment.
|
1
|
2017
|
Exploring art student teachers’ fictions of teaching: Strategies for teacher educators
|
4
|
2017
|
Psychoanalysis in Build-A-Bear-Workshop®: Lacanian and Kristevan perspectives
|
2016
|
Common threads: formally addressing informal spaces, identity, and blurring
|
2016
|
Foreword: new directions for VAR
|
2015
|
The (Art) Teacher as Lacan's Subject-Supposed-to-Know
|
2
|
2014
|
Probing the Depths of the Pedagogical Fantasy: Exploring the (Re)current Fantasy of the Knowledgeable (Art) Teacher
|
3
|
2014
|
Changed Meanings
|
1
|
2014
|
Becoming (time) and/or Being (space) Art Teacher: A Spatio-temporal Look at the Culture of Student Teaching in Art Education
|
9
|
2014
|
My Desire for Art Education
|
9
|
2013
|
Timely intro
|
2013
