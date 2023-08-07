Laura Hetrick, Ph.D.

Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Associate professor of art education

Expertise: teacher identityteacher subjectivityIdentitysubjectivityPsychoanalysisPop Culturepopular visual culturevisual culturepop visual culturefandomsfan artAutismautistic identityautistic lived experience

Laura Hetrick received her Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in 2010 and immediately began working at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is an associate professor of art education and also serves as their Graduate Coordinator. Her doctoral scholarship concerned itself with the emergent identity formation of art student teachers: the knowledge and cultural systems through which art teaching identity conceives itself, and the ontological consequences that evolve from those identifications. Hetrick is the co-editor of the journal Visual Arts Research, a publication providing a forum for historical, critical, cultural, psychological, educational, and conceptual research in visual arts and aesthetic education. To date, Hetrick has published one edited book, 20 peer-reviewed articles and given over 30 conference presentations and invited lectures. She is consistently invited/accepted to present at conferences, workshops and panels in the U.S., and internationally, including Canada, Finland, Jamaica, Jordan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey.


Currently, she is affiliated with the National Art Education Association; the Disability Studies in Art Education Special Interest Group; the Illinois Art Education Association; and the International Society for Education through Art, or InSEA, which is an affiliate of The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.


    Ph.D., The Ohio State University, 2010
    

"I am humbled to join this prestigious research institute to explore the many questions I have around my own autistic life experience that can also inform the larger autistic community. Working together with a team of transdisciplinary scientists [and] researchers, I want to improve the quality of the lifespans of autistic adults and those that care for and about them."

- Laura Hetrick joins Beckman faculty

