Associate Professor in the Departments of Surgery and Psychiatry/Behavioral Medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, NC, is licensed in NC as a professional counselor (LPC), a clinical addiction specialist (LCAS), a certified clinical supervisor (CCS), and a certified practitioner of NLP. Dr. Veach has her Ph.D. in Counselor Education & Supervision from the University of New Orleans. As a counselor educator researcher, recent research funded by NIH, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma examine BCIs. She is active in IAAOC and research forums such as INEBRIA. She is Director of Counselor Training at WFBMC Trauma and SBIRT services with over 35 years of professional counseling and supervision, especially in brief counseling approaches, addictive and risky use issues. She is the lead author for an upcoming SAGE textbook on the spectrum of use disorders.