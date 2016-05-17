Dr. Laura Bronstein is a founding member of the Binghamton University Department of Social Work and currently serves as Dean of the College of Community and Public Affairs and as Executive Director of the Institute for Multigenerational Studies. Her background includes social work practice in family preservation, in a school for children with developmental disabilities, in hospice and in a psychiatric hospital. Dr. Bronstein's research revolves around interdisciplinary/interprofessional and interorganizational collaboration. She created the Index of Interdisciplinary Collaboration and published "A Model for Interdisciplinary Collaboration" in Social Work, which has been cited as one of the top ten most influential social work articles of the last decade. She is currently leading Binghamton University's work with Broome County Department of Mental Health, Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) and Broome County schools as part of the New York State-funded Broome County Promise Zone, serving to develop, implement and evaluate university-assisted community schools across the county. In 2016 Columbia U. Press published her book, "School-linked Services: Promoting Equity for Children, Families and Communities" with co-author Susan E. Mason.
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded two 5-year awards, totalling $9.3 million, to Binghamton University Community Schools (BUCS) to expand mental health services in New York’s Southern Tier as part of its Mental Health Service Provider Demonstration Grant Program.
06-Apr-2023 08:05:11 AM EDT
All across the country, there are low-performing school districts, under-achieving students and frustrated teachers, but current literature doesn’t fully address the root of the problems.
The new book "School-Linked Services: Promoting Equity for Children" re-thinks the relationship between public education and communities, and how schools can help break the cycle of poverty while promoting student and teacher success.
17-May-2016 08:05:44 AM EDT