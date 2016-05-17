Dr. Laura Bronstein is a founding member of the Binghamton University Department of Social Work and currently serves as Dean of the College of Community and Public Affairs and as Executive Director of the Institute for Multigenerational Studies. Her background includes social work practice in family preservation, in a school for children with developmental disabilities, in hospice and in a psychiatric hospital. Dr. Bronstein's research revolves around interdisciplinary/interprofessional and interorganizational collaboration. She created the Index of Interdisciplinary Collaboration and published "A Model for Interdisciplinary Collaboration" in Social Work, which has been cited as one of the top ten most influential social work articles of the last decade. She is currently leading Binghamton University's work with Broome County Department of Mental Health, Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) and Broome County schools as part of the New York State-funded Broome County Promise Zone, serving to develop, implement and evaluate university-assisted community schools across the county. In 2016 Columbia U. Press published her book, "School-linked Services: Promoting Equity for Children, Families and Communities" with co-author Susan E. Mason.