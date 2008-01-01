default-image-newswise

Laura Watkins, PhD

Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)

ESA/AURA Astronomer

Expertise: HubbleHubble Space Telescopestellar kinematicsGlobular ClustersLocal Group

Dr. Laura Watkins is an ESA-AURA Astronomer working in the Science Mission Office at the Space Telescope Science Institute on various Hubble-related activities. Her primary research interests are the spatial and velocity distributions of small stellar systems, both internal and global, and what they can tell us about their formation, evolution, and present state. She studies the kinematics using proper motions from Hubble and from Gaia, and uses dynamical models to connect the observations to the underlying physics. She also works with simulated systems to test models and inform future observations. Before taking up her current role at the Institute , Dr. Watkins was a postdoc at the University of Vienna, the European Southern Observatory Headquarters in Garching, STScI, and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg.

Title

Cited By

Year

The Astropy project: Building an open-science project and status of the v2. 0 core package

2226

2018

The masses of the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies

347

2010

Substructure revealed by RR Lyraes in SDSS Stripe 82

253

2009

Big Fish, Little Fish: Two New Ultra-faint Satellites of the Milky Way

228

2010

Hubble Space Telescope proper motion (HSTPROMO) catalogs of galactic globular clusters. I. Sample selection, data reduction, and NGC 7078 results

150

2014

Light and motion in SDSS Stripe 82: the catalogues

129

2008

Hubble Space Telescope Proper Motion (HSTPROMO) catalogs of galactic globular clusters. II. Kinematic profiles and maps

113

2015

Evidence for an intermediate-mass Milky Way from Gaia DR2 halo globular cluster motions

110

2019

Hubble Space Telescope Proper Motion (HSTPROMO) Catalogs of Galactic Globular Clusters. III. Dynamical Distances and Mass-to-Light Ratios

80

2015

Absolute Hubble Space Telescope proper motion (HSTPROMO) of distant Milky Way globular clusters: Galactocentric space velocities and the Milky Way mass

67

2018

The internal rotation of globular clusters revealed by Gaia DR2

65

2018

Discrete dynamical models of ω Centauri

58

2013

Hubble space telescope proper motion (HSTPROMO) catalogs of galactic globular clusters. V. The rapid rotation of 47 Tuc traced and modeled in three dimensions

55

2017

First gaia dynamics of the andromeda system: DR2 proper motions, orbits, and rotation of M31 and M33

50

2019

Hunting for the dark matter wake Induced by the Large Magellanic Cloud

43

2019

Hubble Space Telescope proper motion (HSTPROMO) catalogs of galactic globular cluster. VI. Improved data reduction and internal-kinematic analysis of NGC 362

42

2018

A discrete chemo-dynamical model of the dwarf spheroidal galaxy Sculptor: mass profile, velocity anisotropy and internal rotation

36

2016

The tilt of the velocity ellipsoid in the Milky Way disc

36

2015

The central mass and mass-to-light profile of the Galactic globular cluster M15

35

2014

Hubble Space Telescope proper motion (HSTPROMO) catalogs of Galactic globular clusters. IV. Kinematic profiles and average masses of blue straggler stars

34

2016

