Lauren Ancel Meyers is the Cooley Centennial Professor of Integrative Biology and Statistics & Data Sciences at The University of Texas at Austin and a member of the Santa Fe Institute External Faculty. She was trained as a mathematical biologist at Harvard and Stanford Universities and has been a pioneer in the field of network epidemiology and the application of machine learning to improve outbreak detection, forecasting and control. Professor Meyers leads an interdisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and public health experts in uncovering the social and biological drivers of epidemics and building practical tools for the CDC and other global health agencies to track and mitigate emerging viral threats, including COVID-19, pandemic influenza, Ebola, HIV, and Zika. Her research has been published in over 100 peer-reviewed articles in major journals and covered by the popular press, including The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, NPR, CNN and the BBC. Professor Meyers was named as one of the top 100 global innovators under age 35 by the MIT Technology Review in 2004 and received the Joseph Lieberman Award for Significant Contributions to Science in 2017. Awards & Fellowships 2018- Denton A. Cooley Centennial Professorship, UT 2017 Joseph Lieberman Award for Significant Contributions to Science 2011-2013, 16-18 William H. and Gladys G. Reeder Faculty Fellow, UT 2006-2010, 14-15 Fellow, University of Texas Institute for Molecular and Cellular Biology 2013 Center for Excellence in Education - Excellence and Achievement Award 2010-2011 Donald D. Harrington Faculty Fellowship, UT 2005 College of Natural Sciences Teaching Excellence Award, University of Texas 2004 MIT Technology Review TR100: One of 100 Top Global Innovators Under 35 2000-2002 National Science Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship in Biological Informatics 2000-2002 Santa Fe Institute Postdoctoral Fellowship 2000 Samuel Karlin Prize for Ph.D Thesis in Mathematical Biology 1999 Steinmetz Fellowship, Santa Fe Institute 1996-1999 National Defense Science & Engineering Graduate Fellowship 1991-1995 U.S. Congressional National Science Scholar
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Network theory and SARS: predicting outbreak diversity
|
695
|
2005
|
Perspective: evolution and detection of genetic robustness
|
669
|
2003
|
When individual behaviour matters: homogeneous and network models in epidemiology
|
536
|
2007
|
Plasticity, evolvability, and modularity in RNA
|
504
|
2000
|
Contact network epidemiology: Bond percolation applied to infectious disease prediction and control
|
346
|
2007
|
Fighting change with change: adaptive variation in an uncertain world
|
345
|
2002
|
Predicting epidemics on directed contact networks
|
296
|
2006
|
Aptamer database
|
288
|
2004
|
Susceptible–infected–recovered epidemics in dynamic contact networks
|
272
|
2007
|
Serial interval of COVID-19 among publicly reported confirmed cases
|
209
|
2020
|
Applying network theory to epidemics: control measures for Mycoplasma pneumoniae outbreaks
|
207
|
2003
|
Epidemic thresholds in dynamic contact networks
|
193
|
2009
|
Quasispecies made simple
|
182
|
2005
|
On the abundance of polyploids in flowering plants
|
163
|
2006
|
Effects of heterogeneous and clustered contact patterns on infectious disease dynamics
|
161
|
2011
|
Initial human transmission dynamics of the pandemic (H1N1) 2009 virus in North America
|
157
|
2009
|
The dynamic nature of contact networks in infectious disease epidemiology
|
156
|
2010
|
Risk for transportation of coronavirus disease from Wuhan to other cities in China
|
149
|
2020
|
Undermining the Baldwin expediting effect: does phenotypic plasticity accelerate evolution?
|
145
|
2000
|
A comparative analysis of influenza vaccination programs
|
139
|
2006
“Every day saves time, saves effort, saves people becoming infected and probably saves lives.”
- For Each Day’s Delay in Social Distancing, a COVID-19 Outbreak Lasts Days Longer
“If people are taking precautions, and they’re wearing safety masks, and they are keeping their distance even as they got out in public more often, we may not see a second wave at all this summer or will maybe just have a very, very slow-growing epidemic”.
“For a school of 500 kids, we would expect that somewhere between 15 and 20 [students] would arrive infected that first week of school.”
- https://www.kut.org/post/austin-students-will-arrive-infected-if-school-buildings-open-august-data-scientist-says