Lauren Ancel Meyers, PhD

Lauren Ancel Meyers, PhD

University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin)

Professor of Integrative Biology

Expertise: BiologyEpidemiologymathematical biologyintegrative biologyStatistics

Lauren Ancel Meyers is the Cooley Centennial Professor of Integrative Biology and Statistics & Data Sciences at The University of Texas at Austin and a member of the Santa Fe Institute External Faculty. She was trained as a mathematical biologist at Harvard and Stanford Universities and has been a pioneer in the field of network epidemiology and the application of machine learning to improve outbreak detection, forecasting and control.

Professor Meyers leads an interdisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and public health experts in uncovering the social and biological drivers of epidemics and building practical tools for the CDC and other global health agencies to track and mitigate emerging viral threats, including COVID-19, pandemic influenza, Ebola, HIV, and Zika. Her research has been published in over 100 peer-reviewed articles in major journals and covered by the popular press, including The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, NPR, CNN and the BBC. Professor Meyers was named as one of the top 100 global innovators under age 35 by the MIT Technology Review in 2004 and received the Joseph Lieberman Award for Significant Contributions to Science in 2017.

Awards & Fellowships

2018- Denton A. Cooley Centennial Professorship, UT
2017 Joseph Lieberman Award for Significant Contributions to Science
2011-2013, 16-18 William H. and Gladys G. Reeder Faculty Fellow, UT
2006-2010, 14-15 Fellow, University of Texas Institute for Molecular and Cellular Biology
2013 Center for Excellence in Education - Excellence and Achievement Award
2010-2011 Donald D. Harrington Faculty Fellowship, UT
2005 College of Natural Sciences Teaching Excellence Award, University of Texas
2004 MIT Technology Review TR100: One of 100 Top Global Innovators Under 35
2000-2002 National Science Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship in Biological Informatics
2000-2002 Santa Fe Institute Postdoctoral Fellowship
2000 Samuel Karlin Prize for Ph.D Thesis in Mathematical Biology
1999 Steinmetz Fellowship, Santa Fe Institute
1996-1999 National Defense Science & Engineering Graduate Fellowship
1991-1995 U.S. Congressional National Science Scholar

Title

Cited By

Year

Network theory and SARS: predicting outbreak diversity

695

2005

Perspective: evolution and detection of genetic robustness

669

2003

When individual behaviour matters: homogeneous and network models in epidemiology

536

2007

Plasticity, evolvability, and modularity in RNA

504

2000

Contact network epidemiology: Bond percolation applied to infectious disease prediction and control

346

2007

Fighting change with change: adaptive variation in an uncertain world

345

2002

Predicting epidemics on directed contact networks

296

2006

Aptamer database

288

2004

Susceptible–infected–recovered epidemics in dynamic contact networks

272

2007

Serial interval of COVID-19 among publicly reported confirmed cases

209

2020

Applying network theory to epidemics: control measures for Mycoplasma pneumoniae outbreaks

207

2003

Epidemic thresholds in dynamic contact networks

193

2009

Quasispecies made simple

182

2005

On the abundance of polyploids in flowering plants

163

2006

Effects of heterogeneous and clustered contact patterns on infectious disease dynamics

161

2011

Initial human transmission dynamics of the pandemic (H1N1) 2009 virus in North America

157

2009

The dynamic nature of contact networks in infectious disease epidemiology

156

2010

Risk for transportation of coronavirus disease from Wuhan to other cities in China

149

2020

Undermining the Baldwin expediting effect: does phenotypic plasticity accelerate evolution?

145

2000

A comparative analysis of influenza vaccination programs

139

2006

“Every day saves time, saves effort, saves people becoming infected and probably saves lives.”

- For Each Day’s Delay in Social Distancing, a COVID-19 Outbreak Lasts Days Longer

“If people are taking precautions, and they’re wearing safety masks, and they are keeping their distance even as they got out in public more often, we may not see a second wave at all this summer or will maybe just have a very, very slow-growing epidemic”.

- How a Texas Expert on Swine Flu Had to Change Her Game

“For a school of 500 kids, we would expect that somewhere between 15 and 20 [students] would arrive infected that first week of school.”

- https://www.kut.org/post/austin-students-will-arrive-infected-if-school-buildings-open-august-data-scientist-says

