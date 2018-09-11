Lauren Loeffler currently serves as the Assistant Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Divisional Assessment. Her role includes oversight of Divisional operations, annual planning and reporting, staff development initiatives, the offices of Career Development and Community Engagement, Design and Communication, and Technology Support Services. She is also the liaison to UWF’s office of Institutional Effectiveness. Previous to this role, Lauren served as the executive director of Career Development and Community Engagement where she oversaw functions related to community and employer engagement, career education, high-impact practices and experiential learning. Lauren has been active in regional and statewide workforce initiatives since she began working at UWF in 2004, previously serving as director and assistant Director of Career Services. At UWF, Lauren has also worked as a community engagement fellow with the Office of Community Engagement, co-chairing the effort to attain the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, as a co-chair of the Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) implementation team and liaison to co-curricular programs for the QEP, and an assessment fellow for the Accreditation, Strategic Planning and Institutional Research office. Lauren is also a member and current chair of the State University System Florida Career Consortium Board of Directors and has served as a mentor and in other leadership roles within the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE). Prior to coming to UWF, Lauren worked in Career Services at Old Dominion University and as a recruiting executive for a large national staffing firm. Lauren earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia in psychology, a master's degree in counseling from Old Dominion University, and a specialist in education degree from the University of West Florida.