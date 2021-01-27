Biologist Lauren Ponisio earned a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MS and BS from Stanford University. A National Geographic Society Early Career Award winner and honored as a Global Food Initiative 30 Under 30 in Food Systems, Ponisio earned a Moore/Sloan Data Science Postdoctoral Fellowship and National Institute for Food and Agriculture Fellowship. Ponisio joined the University of Oregon Department of Biology in 2020. She is also part of the Institute of Ecology and Evolution. Ponisio studies bees and their roles as pollinators, both in managed and natural-plant communities. She’s currently leading a pilot study that could change how forestlands in the Northwest are managed, particularly post-harvest and post-fire, to the benefit of wild bees. Her research has examined ways to persuade California almond growers to adopt more bee-friendly agricultural practices; discovered how native bee species may be best equipped to survive intensive agricultural practices and climate change; and analyzed how forest fires can help maintain pollinator biodiversity. In addition to her research in biological sciences, her mission is to promote human diversity in the sciences.
“We’ve been working on trying to understand how we can restore populations of wild bees in agriculture,” she said. “There’s a lot of science on how to do that and its effectiveness, but not much uptake by growers.”
“One way to turn around these negative effects is through the process of ecosystem restoration,” she said. “By going into a degraded area and planting native plants known to be important resources for bees, we can restore some of the lost interactions and
“Really quickly we started finding that hedgerows support a lot of pollinators and natural enemies and its quite amazing really.”
Title
Cited By
Year
Direct yield benefits of soil carbon increases in low-carbon soils: A global meta-analysis of cover cropping co-benefits
2022
Floral resources shape parasite and pathogen dynamics in bees facing urbanization
2
2022
Drivers of understory plant communities in Sierra Nevada mixed conifer forests with pyrodiversity
4
2021
Sex‐associated differences in the network roles of pollinators
2021
Mass-flowering monoculture attracts bees, amplifying parasite prevalence
9
2021
Responses from bees, butterflies, and ground beetles to different fire and site characteristics: a global meta-analysis
5
2021
Fire, water, and biodiversity in the Sierra Nevada: a possible triple win
14
2021
Pollinator interaction flexibility across scales affects patch colonization and occupancy
1
2021
A regional, honey bee-centered approach is needed to incentivize grower adoption of bee-friendly practices in the almond industry
4
2021
Towards a US national program for monitoring native bees
31
2020
Pyrodiversity promotes interaction complementarity and population resistance
7
2020
One size does not fit all: Customizing MCMC methods for hierarchical models using NIMBLE
12
2020
Pollinators without borders
2019
A Meta-analysis of fire effects on bees
2019
Hierarchical statistical modeling with NIMBLE
2019
Proximity of restored hedgerows interacts with local floral diversity and species' traits to shape long‐term pollinator metacommunity dynamics
33
2019
A network perspective for community assembly
51
2019
Restoring pollinator communities and pollination services in hedgerows in intensively managed agricultural landscapes
34
2019
Predicting the response of pollinators to fire and fire diversity
2018
Pollinator community assembly tracks changes in floral resources as restored hedgerows mature in agricultural landscapes
50
2018