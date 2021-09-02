Professor Leah Tether is a specialist in medieval literature, book history and publishing in the Department of English. She has a particular interest in the materiality of medieval books related to the legend of King Arthur. She is the President of the International Arthurian Society’s British Branch, International Secretary of the International Courtly Literature Society and Editor-in-Chief of the global Journal of the International Arthurian Society. Professor Tether made international news when she identified fragments of a 13th-century copy of an Old French manuscript of the Merlin story hidden in a library. This discovery is the subject of a new book called 'The Bristol Merlin: Text and Context'. Her work on the connections between medieval and digital reading practices, the history of the UK's second oldest paper mill, and the discovery of a book once belonging to Queen Elizabeth I have also attracted media interest. Education 2004 - MA Medieval French Literature, Durham University, 2009 - PhD Medieval French Literature, Durham University Accomplishments 2014 - Awarded Senior Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy, 2018 - Elected President of the International Arthurian Society British Branch, 2019 - Elected International Secretary of the International Courtly Literature SocietyPublishing