Libby Tucker, PhD

Libby Tucker, PhD

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Distinguished Service Professor of English

Expertise: Children's Folklore FolkloreDigital Folklore Children's StudyLegends

Tucker is the author of five books and has taught courses on folklore, children’s folklore, folklore of the supernatural, folklore and the mass media, and Native American folklore and literature. She is internationally known as an expert in children’s and adolescents’ folklore.

No Clipping

No Research/Citations

Flashy lizards are more attractive to mates and to predators

In the lizard world, flashy colors attract the interest of females looking for mates. But they can make colorful males desirable to other eyes, too — as lunch, according to new research led by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.
01-Dec-2020 09:05:33 AM EST

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07188