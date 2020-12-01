Tucker is the author of five books and has taught courses on folklore, children’s folklore, folklore of the supernatural, folklore and the mass media, and Native American folklore and literature. She is internationally known as an expert in children’s and adolescents’ folklore.
In the lizard world, flashy colors attract the interest of females looking for mates. But they can make colorful males desirable to other eyes, too — as lunch, according to new research led by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.
