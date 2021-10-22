Linda Pierce, PhD MSN RN CRRN FAAN is Professor Emerita at the University of Toledo. Dr. Pierce is a graduate of the University of Akron (Ohio) and Wayne State University (Michigan). She is board certified in rehabilitation nursing (CRRN), a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN), and is a leader in the nursing field. Linda was President of the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses in 2010, and Associate Editor of the Rehabilitation Nursing journal from 2014-2020. Her interests are in all aspects of nursing related to rehabilitation, as well as geriatrics, leadership and management. Dr. Pierce’s specific interest centers on and advances the science of healthy well-being and the art of compassionate caring. She concentrates on interventions/treatments for people dealing with human responses to disability, assisting them to maintain, attain or regain their ability. Linda focuses on family research related to caregivers for people with stroke and dementia, as well as other areas of concern related to rehabilitation nursing, e.g., falls, long-term care issues. Based on her expertise in these areas, Dr. Pierce has numerous publications; she serves as a consultant about supportive web-based education and research (designs, data collection and analyses) in the United States and Canada.