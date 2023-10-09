Lisa J. Lucero is a professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. As an archaeologist, her interests focus on ritual and power, water management, the impact of climate change on society, sustainability in tropical regions, and the ancestral Maya. She received her PhD from UCLA in 1994 and has been conducting archaeology in Belize for over 30 years, authoring seven books and an array of articles and book chapters. Dr. Lucero uses insights from traditional Maya knowledge to promote tropical sustainability and to address global climate change.
Research interests
Education
Ph.D., UCLA, 1994
University of Illinois anthropology professor Lisa Lucero argues in a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that ancient Maya reservoirs, which used aquatic plants to filter and clean the water, “can serve as archetypes for natural, sustainable water systems to address future water needs.” The Maya built and maintained reservoirs that were in use for more than 1,000 years, providing potable water for thousands to tens of thousands of people in cities during the annual, five-month dry season and in periods of prolonged drought.
