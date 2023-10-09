Lisa J. Lucero is a professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. As an archaeologist, her interests focus on ritual and power, water management, the impact of climate change on society, sustainability in tropical regions, and the ancestral Maya. She received her PhD from UCLA in 1994 and has been conducting archaeology in Belize for over 30 years, authoring seven books and an array of articles and book chapters. Dr. Lucero uses insights from traditional Maya knowledge to promote tropical sustainability and to address global climate change. Research interests

Classic Maya

ritual

political power

water management

climate change

sustainability

Education

Ph.D., UCLA, 1994

Website

https://publish.illinois.edu/valleyofpeace/