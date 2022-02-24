Lori is lead strategist for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Stanford Graduate School of Business and co-founder of the new Stanford VMware Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab, offering her unique view at the intersection of the two organizations. Under her leadership, the lab launched a corporate affiliates program in 2014 — a learning community of more than 55 corporations, government agencies, and thought leaders working together for change. It is now the second largest affiliates program on the Stanford campus. In her work at Stanford GSB, Lori is pioneering “small wins” to make the classroom experience more inclusive, to diversify our community, and to foster new research in the areas of leadership, inclusion, and diversity. Lori is a keynote speaker to a wide range of audiences, from executive teams to women’s summits. Lori was featured as one of the BBC’s 100 Women in 2017, and she was interviewed for the award-winning documentary, bias, which premiered in 2018. As the executive director of the Stanford Clayman Institute for Gender Research, she led a 10-year effort to translate research into actionable insights for change. Lori brings 20 years of marketing strategy and business management experience at companies including Procter & Gamble, Apple, eBay, and PayPal. She is a board member of the Alliance for Girls and Watermark, and an advisor to the Women’s Startup Lab. She has an MBA from the Wharton School of Business and a BA in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.