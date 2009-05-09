My research centers on the physiological mechanisms underlying the normal maternal physiological responses to pregnancy and the pregnancy complications of fetal growth restriction and preeclampsia. I use the chronic hypoxia of residence at high altitude (>2500 m or 8000 ft) as a natural laboratory for studying these mechanisms since high altitude exerts one of the strongest influences on fetal growth (being second in magnitude only to gestational age) and triples the frequency of preeclampsia. With students, fellows and faculty colleagues from obstetrics & gynecology and other disciplines (anesthesiology, anthropology, cancer biology, genetics, medicine, pediatrics, physiology, and public health) and the aid of NIH, NSF or other federal funding, we have published more than 200 articles documenting the effects of chronic hypoxia on maternal and fetal well being. In particular our human studies have shown that altitude lowers birth weight an average of 102 g/1000 m and is associated with less pregnancy-associated rise in uterine artery blood flow, due in turn to smaller uterine artery diameters. Experimental animal studies have shown that chronic hypoxia vs. normoxia reduces uterine artery nitric oxide production, vasodilator response to flow, growth and remodeling, suggesting that chronic hypoxia interferes with the normal maternal uterine vascular responses to pregnancy. Multigenerational populations (Andeans, Tibetans) are largely protected from hypoxia-associated fetal growth restriction, due in part to being able to attain greater uterine artery diameter and blood flow than shorter-term residents (Europeans, Chinese). Our recent whole-genome scan and gene-expression studies have identified several genes likely involved. Current work is aimed at identifying the specific gene variants and physiological mechanisms by which they exert their effects with hopes that such studies will aid not only in understanding processes of evolutionary adaptation but also our ability to identify persons at risk for pregnancy complications and/or design more effective therapies for their treatment or prevention. Education: BA, Anthropology (1968), Smith College PhD Biomedical Anthropology (1973), University Michigan (Ann Arbor).
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Identifying signatures of natural selection in Tibetan and Andean populations using dense genome scan data
|
512
|
2010
|
Temporal relationships between hormonal and hemodynamic changes in early human pregnancy
|
512
|
1998
|
Acute mountain sickness in a general tourist population at moderate altitudes
|
488
|
1993
|
Consensus statement on chronic and subacute high altitude diseases
|
436
|
2005
|
Comparative human ventilatory adaptation to high altitude
|
427
|
2000
|
Human adaptation to high altitude: regional and life‐cycle perspectives
|
415
|
1998
|
The effect of high altitude and other risk factors on birthweight: independent or interactive effects?
|
350
|
1997
|
Intrauterine growth restriction, preeclampsia, and intrauterine mortality at high altitude in Bolivia
|
283
|
2003
|
Minimal hypoxic pulmonary hypertension in normal Tibetans at 3,658 m
|
266
|
1993
|
Mitochondrial DNA analysis in Tibet: implications for the origin of the Tibetan population and its adaptation to high altitude
|
245
|
1994
|
A genomewide admixture mapping panel for Hispanic/Latino populations
|
243
|
2007
|
Quantitative estimation of human uterine artery blood flow and pelvic blood flow redistribution in pregnancy.
|
242
|
1992
|
Arterial oxygen saturation in Tibetan and Han infants born in Lhasa, Tibet
|
240
|
1995
|
Oxygen transport during steady-state submaximal exercise in chronic hypoxia
|
235
|
1991
|
Development of a panel of genome-wide ancestry informative markers to study admixture throughout the Americas
|
231
|
2012
|
Placental contribution to the origins of sexual dimorphism in health and diseases: sex chromosomes and epigenetics
|
228
|
2013
|
Slovver fatigue and faster recovery of the adductor pollicis muscle in vvomen matched for strength with men
|
226
|
1999
|
Systemic and renal hemodynamic changes in the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle mimic early pregnancy
|
220
|
1997
|
Altered blood pressure course during normal pregnancy and increased preeclampsia at high altitude (3100 meters) in Colorado
|
216
|
1999
|
Maternal adaptation to high-altitude pregnancy: an experiment of nature—a review
|
215
|
2004