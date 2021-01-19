Dr. Lou Strolger is the Deputy Head of the Instruments Division, and Observatory Scientist at STScI. He is primarily concerned with clues to the nature of supernova progenitors through bulk analyses; rates, environmental effects (star-formation, metallicity, etc.), and the global evolution of these properties over the history of the Universe. He is also involved in projects on four robotic telescopes; three in space — the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope; and the RCT 1.3-meter on the ground. He is active in a number of initiatives addressing underrepresented minorities in astronomy and physics, and looking at approaches to improve recruitment and retention.