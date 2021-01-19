Lou Strolger, PhD

Lou Strolger, PhD

Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)

Observatory Scientist/Deputy Head of Instruments

Expertise: Webb Space TelescopeSupernovaeCosmology

Dr. Lou Strolger is the Deputy Head of the Instruments Division, and Observatory Scientist at STScI. He is primarily concerned with clues to the nature of supernova progenitors through bulk analyses; rates, environmental effects (star-formation, metallicity, etc.), and the global evolution of these properties over the history of the Universe. He is also involved in projects on four robotic telescopes; three in space — the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope; and the RCT 1.3-meter on the ground. He is active in a number of initiatives addressing underrepresented minorities in astronomy and physics, and looking at approaches to improve recruitment and retention.

No Clipping

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.06805