University of West Florida

Professor

Expertise: Sports CardiologyClinical Exercise PhysiologyExercise PhysiologyRecreation Administrationelectrocardiogram interpretation

Dr. Ludmila Cosio-Lima, professor of exercise science, teaches electrocardiogram interpretation, exercise testing and prescription, and physiological basis of strength.

Research and Professional Interests:

Sports Cardiology, 12-Lead ECG as screening tool for sudden cardiac death
Prevention of illnesses and injuries in civilian and military population
Investigation of modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease Response of
inflammatory markers (IL-6, IL-10, TNF-α, and cortisol) in diverse populations
during exercise or diverse environmental conditions
Effects of strength training and conditioning on balance and proprioceptor
activation in different populations
Educational Background

Post-doctoral fellow, Preventive Cardiology, Harford Hospital, Hartford CT.
D.P.E. in Clinical Exercise Physiology, Springfield College
M.S. in Exercise Physiology, Springfield College.
B.A. in Recreation Administration, University of New Mexico, NM

