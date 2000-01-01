Dr. Ludmila Cosio-Lima, professor of exercise science, teaches electrocardiogram interpretation, exercise testing and prescription, and physiological basis of strength. Research and Professional Interests: Sports Cardiology, 12-Lead ECG as screening tool for sudden cardiac death Prevention of illnesses and injuries in civilian and military population Investigation of modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease Response of inflammatory markers (IL-6, IL-10, TNF-α, and cortisol) in diverse populations during exercise or diverse environmental conditions Effects of strength training and conditioning on balance and proprioceptor activation in different populations Educational Background Post-doctoral fellow, Preventive Cardiology, Harford Hospital, Hartford CT. D.P.E. in Clinical Exercise Physiology, Springfield College M.S. in Exercise Physiology, Springfield College. B.A. in Recreation Administration, University of New Mexico, NM