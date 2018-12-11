Luis Quintero (PhD in Economics and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon University) is an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. His work focuses on urban and real estate economics, especially related to housing markets, agglomeration economies and policy-related issues like housing affordability. He also does research on determinants of growth, decline, and sustainability of cities in developed and developing economies. At JHU Carey Business School he teaches courses on infrastructure development of sustainable cities, real estate and infrastructure finance, and microeconomics. He works on policy analysis for the 21st Century Cities Initiative at JHU and is part of the core faculty at the Hopkins Business of Health Initiative. He also co-directs the Latin American and the Caribbean Economics Association (LACEA) urban economics network. Luis’s work has been published in leading economic journals, and his work has been quoted in the media, including NPR, Fox, The Economist, Baltimore Magazine, The Washington Post, the LA Times, and CNN.
Many are in remote parts of town, though — far from jobs, grocery stores, and social services. "There's a balance between the benefits you get from the improved structure and the bad factors you could get from being in a worse location," said Luis Quinter
Title
Cited By
Year
Measuring the Value of Rent Stabilization and Understanding its Implications for Racial Inequality: Evidence from New York City
1
2022
Cities and Productivity: Evidence from 16 Latin American and Caribbean Countries
28
2022
Does Rent Regulation Affect Tenant Unemployment? Evidence from New York City
1
2022
Studying how state health services delivery policies can mitigate the effects of disasters on drug addiction treatment and overdose: Protocol for a mixed-methods study
1
2021
Unequal Response to Mobility Restrictions: Evidence from Covid-19 Lockdown in the City of Bogotá
2021
The Financial Fragility of For-profit Hospitals: Evidence from the COVID-19 Pandemic
1
2021
Direct and Spillover Effects from Staggered Adoption of Health Policies: Evidence from COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Orders
9
2021
Fewer players, fewer homes: concentration and the new dynamics of housing supply
12
2021
Pandemic Protocols, Native Nutrition: Grocery Store Access from American Indian Reservations during COVID-19
2
2021
Pandemic Protocols, Native Nutrition: Grocery-Store Access from American Indian Reservations During COVID-19
2020
A new approach to estimating equilibrium models for metropolitan housing markets
44
2020
City Decline in an Urbanizing World-Preliminary
2019
Market access and the concentration of economic activity in a system of declining cities
2
2018
Cities in Europe and Central Asia: a shifting story of urban growth and decline
23
2017
Cities in Europe and Central Asia
3
2017
Nature vs. Nurture (vs. Nerd)
2017
Cities in Eastern Europe and Central Asia: a story of urban growth and decline
2017
Public Procurement: Autonomy vs Control.
2015
Ukraine Urbanization Review
3
2015
Housing Consumption and Prices in a Unified Metropolitan Market with Heterogeneous Preferences
2014
Luis Quintero, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, recently conducted a study examining the socioeconomic impacts of rent regulation with colleagues from the University of North Texas and George Washington University.
21-Jul-2022 03:25:11 PM EDT
Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Assistant Professor Luis Quintero, an economist who examines urban growth, housing markets, and infrastructure development, offers his insights into the infrastructure bill in the following Q&A.
10-Aug-2021 09:30:33 AM EDT
The growing domination of local homebuilding markets by relatively few firms has slowed the housing industry, posing a risk to the overall American economy, two researchers at Johns Hopkins University demonstrate in a new study.
11-Dec-2018 09:00:40 AM EST