Luis Quintero (PhD in Economics and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon University) is an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. His work focuses on urban and real estate economics, especially related to housing markets, agglomeration economies and policy-related issues like housing affordability. He also does research on determinants of growth, decline, and sustainability of cities in developed and developing economies. At JHU Carey Business School he teaches courses on infrastructure development of sustainable cities, real estate and infrastructure finance, and microeconomics. He works on policy analysis for the 21st Century Cities Initiative at JHU and is part of the core faculty at the Hopkins Business of Health Initiative. He also co-directs the Latin American and the Caribbean Economics Association (LACEA) urban economics network. Luis’s work has been published in leading economic journals, and his work has been quoted in the media, including NPR, Fox, The Economist, Baltimore Magazine, The Washington Post, the LA Times, and CNN.