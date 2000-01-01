Prior to joining MTSU's faculty, Williams led an accomplished career in the U.S. Secret Service. From being the first African American female to serve as a supervisor in the Washington Field Office to serving as Deputy Assistant Director, Williams set a number of significant milestones throughout her 29 years with the Secret Service.

Her areas of expertise include both foreign and domestic terrorism; community and public service engagement; intelligence; and criminal justice processes.

Williams led the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives as the organization's 43rd president. She remains a longstanding member of the following organizations: Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE), International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), and the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Areas of Focus

Criminal Justice | Foreign and Domestic Terrorism | Inclusion and Diversity in Policing | National Security