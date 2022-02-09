Magnus Egerstedt, Ph.D

Magnus Egerstedt, Ph.D

University of California, Irvine

Stacey Nicholas Dean of Engineering

Expertise: Multi-system robotsMobile Sensor NetworksComplex networks (e.g.optimization and controlresource sharingdimension reduction)Control TheoryRoboticsCyber-physical systems

Egerstedt’s research pursuits center on control theory and robotics. His work has resulted in innovations in remote environmental monitoring and precision agriculture, and he has worked extensively on the control and coordination of complex networks, such as multirobot systems, mobile sensor networks and cyber-physical systems. He led the creation of the Robotarium, a remotely accessible swarm robotics lab used by thousands of researchers around the world. He also helped develop SlothBot, a hyper-energy-efficient environmental monitoring robot. Egerstedt is a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the International Federation of Automatic Control as well as a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.

