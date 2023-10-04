Mamello Thinyane is the Optus Chair of Cybersecurity and Data Science and an Associate Professor in the STEM unit at the University of South Australia.

Mamello is a computer science academic, cross-disciplinary researcher, and information technology professional with an interest in collective intelligence, societal cyber resilience, human-centric cybersecurity, and critical data studies. He has over 15 years experience working with governments, industry, academia, and civil society organizations on digital development projects in Africa and Asia. He previously served as the Senior Research Advisor and Principal Research Fellow at the United Nations University institute in Macau, a Director of the Telkom Centre of Excellence in ICT for Development and an Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Fort Hare in South Africa, and a Visiting Researcher at the Australian Centre for Cyber Security at the University of New South Wales – Australian Defence Force Academy.

Mamello is passionate about the role of scientific research and technology innovation to advance sustainable good life for all.