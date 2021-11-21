Hixon is creator and director of the UWF Writing Lab, which utilizes undergraduate and graduate lab assistants to help students with grammar, style and mechanics of writing. She is also creator of the University’s Grammar Hotline. She has written two grammar books: “Real Good Grammar, Too” and “Essentials of English Language.” In addition, she is a contributing author and an associate editor of two local publications: “When Black Folks Was Colored” and “Volume I of Images in Black: A Pictorial of Black Pensacola.” Hixon produces and directs "Our Voices Are Many," a theatrical presentation of African-American literature and history through poetry, music, song and dance. Hixon has received honors for her leadership and service as an educator: 2015 Grand Marshal for the Martin Luther King Parade; 2015 Angels in Our Midst on WEAR-TV; 2015 MLK Living the Dream Award from the MLK Tribute Commission; 2014 Inaugural Champion of Education Award presented by the local United Negro College Fund chapter; the University’s Distinguished Faculty Service Award (2008 and 1993); the Teaching Incentive Program Award (2003 and 1997); UWF President’s Award for Leadership in Diversity in 2001; and UWF’s Outstanding Black Alumnus Award in 1997. In addition to her academic work, she is also a professional editor, radio and television grammarian, motivational speaker, and workshop organizer and presenter. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Talladega College in Talladega, Alabama, and master’s degree in English from UWF.