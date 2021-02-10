Mara Aspinall is an expert in biomedical diagnostics, biomedicine and medical diagnostic devices. She is a professor of practice in the College of Health Solutions and the co-founder of the Biomedical Diagnostics program within the college. Throughout her career, Aspinall has spearheaded initiatives to educate payers and policymakers on genomics and personalized medicine. In addition to her position at ASU, Aspinall is the co-founder and managing director of BlueStone Venture Partners and the managing director of Health Catalysts Group.