Cossich served for 17 years in his most recent role as police chief and executive director of public safety at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. In this position, he developed community-based policing programs, improved officer training, incorporated technology into campus safety and developed emergency management processes for the campus community. Prior to this role, Cossich served as police chief at Angelo State University and director and police chief at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. Cossich earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, a graduate certificate in criminal justice education from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, and a master’s degree in criminal justice administration at the University of Texas – Permian Basin in Odessa. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Cossich has completed extensive law enforcement training and holds various professional affiliations. In the community, he has coached multiple sports and serves as a member of Rotary International.