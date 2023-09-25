Marc Schwartz, MD

Marc Schwartz, MD

UC San Diego Health

Co-director, Acoustic Neuroma Program

Expertise: Acoustic Neuromavestibular schwannomaNeurosurgeryComplex Cranial SurgeryNeurological OncologySkull-Based Tumorspituitary tumorsCranial Nerve DisordersIntradural Spine Tumors

Marc Schwartz, MD, is a board-certified neurosurgeon who is an internationally renowned expert on the treatment of patients with acoustic neuromas, skull base tumors, and neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2). He is also the recognized neurosurgical leader in the field of auditory brainstem implants. In addition, Dr. Schwartz treats complex cranial problems, meningiomas, brain tumors, pituitary tumors, cranial nerve disorders, and intradural spine tumors.


Schwartz conducts research in tumor biology and genetics, especially in relation to schwannomas and neurofibromatosis type 2. He is a national leader in the development and refinement of the auditory brainstem implant, which is used for hearing restoration in deaf adults and children who are unable to benefit from hearing aids or cochlear implants.


He is a frequent speaker at national and international conferences and has been a visiting professor at medical schools on three continents.

No Clipping

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08897