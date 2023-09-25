Marc Schwartz, MD, is a board-certified neurosurgeon who is an internationally renowned expert on the treatment of patients with acoustic neuromas, skull base tumors, and neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2). He is also the recognized neurosurgical leader in the field of auditory brainstem implants. In addition, Dr. Schwartz treats complex cranial problems, meningiomas, brain tumors, pituitary tumors, cranial nerve disorders, and intradural spine tumors.

Schwartz conducts research in tumor biology and genetics, especially in relation to schwannomas and neurofibromatosis type 2. He is a national leader in the development and refinement of the auditory brainstem implant, which is used for hearing restoration in deaf adults and children who are unable to benefit from hearing aids or cochlear implants.

He is a frequent speaker at national and international conferences and has been a visiting professor at medical schools on three continents.