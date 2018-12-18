Dr. Mielcarek believes that individualizing treatment according to the patient's needs and philosophy, combined with incorporating up-to-date research knowledge, are key ingredients for excellent patient care. Clinical Expertise Blood stem cell and bone marrow transplantation for hematologic malignancies Graft-versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Title Medical Director, Adult Blood and Marrow Transplant Program, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Member, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutch Professor of Medicine, Department of Medical Oncology, University of Washington Education and Training MD: Freie Universität Berlin, 1986 PhD: Freie Universität Berlin, 1987 Residency: Freie Universität Berlin, Internal Medicine, 1987-1993 Research Fellowship: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, 1994-1999 Residency: University of Washington, Internal Medicine, 1999-2000 Fellowship: University of Washington, Medical Oncology, 2000-2003