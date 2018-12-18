Marco Mielcarek, MD

Expertise: CancerBone MarrowOncologyBlood CancersStem CellTransplantation

Dr. Mielcarek believes that individualizing treatment according to the patient's needs and philosophy, combined with incorporating up-to-date research knowledge, are key ingredients for excellent patient care.
Clinical Expertise

    Blood stem cell and bone marrow transplantation for hematologic malignancies
    Graft-versus-Host Disease (GVHD)

Title

    Medical Director, Adult Blood and Marrow Transplant Program, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance
    Member, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutch
    Professor of Medicine, Department of Medical Oncology, University of Washington

Education and Training

    MD: Freie Universität Berlin, 1986
    PhD: Freie Universität Berlin, 1987
    Residency: Freie Universität Berlin, Internal Medicine, 1987-1993
    Research Fellowship: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, 1994-1999
    Residency: University of Washington, Internal Medicine, 1999-2000
    Fellowship: University of Washington, Medical Oncology, 2000-2003

SCCA Bone Marrow Transplant Program Survival Rates Recognized Nationally

The Fred Hutch Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Program at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) has once again earned national recognition for outperforming expected one-year survival rates, for the sixth consecutive year.
18-Dec-2018 10:00:51 AM EST

