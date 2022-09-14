Margaret McGuire , University of Massachusetts Medical School

Hackensack Meridian Health

Surgical director Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Expertise: Pediatric Surgerysingle-incision laparoscopy

Board certified:
Pediatric General Surgery
Surgical Critical Care
General Surgery

After earning her medical degree at University of Massachusetts, Dr. McGuire completed her residency in surgical critical care at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. She then completed a fellowship in pediatric surgery at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. 

Dr. McGuire has patient-care experience at some of the best children’s hospitals in the country and has performed thousands of surgeries. She has also contributed nearly 30 publications to medical literature.

