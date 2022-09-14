Board certified: Pediatric General Surgery Surgical Critical Care General Surgery After earning her medical degree at University of Massachusetts, Dr. McGuire completed her residency in surgical critical care at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. She then completed a fellowship in pediatric surgery at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. McGuire has patient-care experience at some of the best children’s hospitals in the country and has performed thousands of surgeries. She has also contributed nearly 30 publications to medical literature.