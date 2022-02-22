Maria Haigh, PhD Information Studies Drexel University

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Associate Professor, Information Studies

Expertise: RussiaUkrainedisinformationPoliticalInformation Studies

Maria Haigh is an expert in disinformation campaigns. She is from Ukraine and can talk about how Russia is using disinformation in the hybrid war there. She can also talk about what is happening on the ground in Ukraine since she is in regular contact with friends there and monitoring media.

