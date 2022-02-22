Maria Haigh is an expert in disinformation campaigns. She is from Ukraine and can talk about how Russia is using disinformation in the hybrid war there. She can also talk about what is happening on the ground in Ukraine since she is in regular contact with friends there and monitoring media.
Title
Cited By
Year
Stopping fake news: The work practices of peer-to-peer counter propaganda
118
2018
Software quality, non-functional software requirements and IT-business alignment
47
2010
Divided by a common degree program? Profiling online and face-to-face information science students
40
2007
Downloading communism: File sharing as Samizdat in Ukraine
21
2007
Escaping Lenin's library: Library and Information Science education in independent Ukraine
16
2007
Information literacy vs. fake news: the case of Ukraine
15
2019
Making Ukrainians in the Library: Language, Libraries, and National Identity.
8
2009
Of Ducks and Downloads: The Moral Economy of Intellectual Property in Post-Soviet Society
7
2009
Software quality revisited: Diverging priorities between stakeholder groups?
7
2002
Two steps forward, one step back: Ideological and historical aspects of library and information science education in independent Ukraine
5
2009
Fighting and Framing Fake News
4
2020
The" Goodbye Petrovka" plan: moral economy of file sharing in Post-Soviet Ukraine
3
2008
Analyzing divergent methodologies for political fact checking: United States and South Korea
2
2019
Research versus practice in software engineering: comparison of expert opinions to measured user priorities
2
2009
Ideology of Library and Information Science Education in Ukraine
2
0
Making Time for the Past: Historical Scholarship in the Information School
1
2015
Beyond Fake News: Learning from Information Literacy Programs in Ukraine
0
2021
En amené 2014une déstabilisation avecun volet militaire etpolitique
0
2018
The Social Study of Information Work: StopFake. org and Ukraine's Online War with Russia
0
2015
How Information First Became a Thing: Early Developments in the United States and Soviet Union
0
2012