Dr. Maria Kalaitzandonakes is an agricultural and consumer economist who studies what we eat and why we eat it. She is especially interested in how food marketing and domestic food policy influence consumer preferences and demand. She applies this knowledge by working with folks up and down the supply chain and sharing the field with students in the classroom.
Affiliations: Kalaitzandonakes is an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The financial impact of foodborne illness outbreaks at restaurants: Chipotle Mexican Grill
|
2024
|
Eat, Drink, and Be Merry? How US Consumers Expect Inflation to Impact their Holiday Meals
|
2023
|
Is Turkey Still King? US Consumer Protein Preferences for Thanksgiving Meals
|
2023
|
GFAPS Results: Consumer Perception of Food System Affordability Drops
|
1
|
2023
|
Hybrid Shoppers: How do They Divide Up Their Baskets?
|
2023
|
Peering Over the Cliff: Perspectives on Addressing the Federal Budget from the Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey
|
2023
|
Coping with the 2022 infant formula shortage
|
10
|
2023
|
Perspectives on Farmers and Farming from the Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey
|
2023
|
Promoting Sustainable Agricultural Production in the Next Farm Bill: Is There Any Common Ground?
|
2023
|
Consumer responses to rebranding to address racism
|
6
|
2023
|
How Us Consumers Say They’re Coping With Rising Food Prices: Results From the Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey
|
2023
|
Inflation and the 2022 Midterms: Results from the Gardner Agricultural and Food Policy Survey
|
2022
|
Inflation on Holiday Menus: How US Consumers Are Responding to Rising Food Prices This Holiday Season, Gardner Survey Panel 3, Part 2
|
2022
|
Rising Food Prices Stress US Consumers, but Views of Food System Hold Steady: Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey, Third Quarter Results
|
1
|
2022
|
Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey: 2nd Quarter, How to Encourage Sustainable Food Production
|
2022
|
Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey: 2nd Quarter, Views on Inflation
|
2022
|
Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey: 2nd Quarter, Impact of Inflation
|
1
|
2022
|
Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey: 2nd Quarter, Initial Results." farmdoc daily (12): 123
|
5
|
2022
|
How Americans Acquired Food During the COVID-19 Pandemic: 2020-2022
|
2022
|
US household food acquisition behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic
|
18
|
2022
In his State of the Union address last week, President Biden touched on a topic close to the hearts of U.S. consumers: food prices. In this election year, we can expect high food costs to come up repeatedly, with candidates from both parties invoking price gouging, shrinkflation, and corporate greed.
14-Mar-2024 11:05:06 AM EDT