Dr. Maria Kalaitzandonakes is an agricultural and consumer economist who studies what we eat and why we eat it. She is especially interested in how food marketing and domestic food policy influence consumer preferences and demand. She applies this knowledge by working with folks up and down the supply chain and sharing the field with students in the classroom.



Affiliations: Kalaitzandonakes is an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.