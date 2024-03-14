Maria Kalaitzandonakes, Ph.D.

Maria Kalaitzandonakes, Ph.D.

College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Assistant professor

Expertise: food systemConsumer EconomicsFood MarketingFood Pricessupply and demandFood Policyconsumer demand

Dr. Maria Kalaitzandonakes is an agricultural and consumer economist who studies what we eat and why we eat it. She is especially interested in how food marketing and domestic food policy influence consumer preferences and demand. She applies this knowledge by working with folks up and down the supply chain and sharing the field with students in the classroom.

Affiliations: Kalaitzandonakes is an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

The financial impact of foodborne illness outbreaks at restaurants: Chipotle Mexican Grill

2024

Eat, Drink, and Be Merry? How US Consumers Expect Inflation to Impact their Holiday Meals

2023

Is Turkey Still King? US Consumer Protein Preferences for Thanksgiving Meals

2023

GFAPS Results: Consumer Perception of Food System Affordability Drops

1

2023

Hybrid Shoppers: How do They Divide Up Their Baskets?

2023

Peering Over the Cliff: Perspectives on Addressing the Federal Budget from the Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey

2023

Coping with the 2022 infant formula shortage

10

2023

Perspectives on Farmers and Farming from the Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey

2023

Promoting Sustainable Agricultural Production in the Next Farm Bill: Is There Any Common Ground?

2023

Consumer responses to rebranding to address racism

6

2023

How Us Consumers Say They’re Coping With Rising Food Prices: Results From the Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey

2023

Inflation and the 2022 Midterms: Results from the Gardner Agricultural and Food Policy Survey

2022

Inflation on Holiday Menus: How US Consumers Are Responding to Rising Food Prices This Holiday Season, Gardner Survey Panel 3, Part 2

2022

Rising Food Prices Stress US Consumers, but Views of Food System Hold Steady: Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey, Third Quarter Results

1

2022

Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey: 2nd Quarter, How to Encourage Sustainable Food Production

2022

Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey: 2nd Quarter, Views on Inflation

2022

Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey: 2nd Quarter, Impact of Inflation

1

2022

Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey: 2nd Quarter, Initial Results." farmdoc daily (12): 123

5

2022

How Americans Acquired Food During the COVID-19 Pandemic: 2020-2022

2022

US household food acquisition behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic

18

2022

Consumers across political spectrum share food pricing frustrations

In his State of the Union address last week, President Biden touched on a topic close to the hearts of U.S. consumers: food prices. In this election year, we can expect high food costs to come up repeatedly, with candidates from both parties invoking price gouging, shrinkflation, and corporate greed.
