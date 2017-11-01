Dr. Gauduin has more than 25 years of experience in HIV/AIDS research and medical microbiology. She has been working extensively on HIV and the development of novel vaccine strategies using the non-human primate model for AIDS. In her work, she uses epithelial stem cells and weakened recombinant papillomavirus as vaccine- vectors to protect against multiple low-dose mucosal challenges. Dr. Gauduin is also developing a neonatal model for tuberculosis to study HIV/TB co-infection in pediatric AIDS. Her specific research interests are: Early events of simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV) transmission in a macaque model Host immune responses to infectious diseases Early virus-specific T cell responses in neonates Tuberculosis/SIV coinfection in pediatric AIDS