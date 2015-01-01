Dragosavac's research expertise lies in the broad field of advanced particulate manufacturing, with a focus on manufacturing particulate material using the dispersion route in which dispersed liquid drops are polymerised as a way of tailoring the properties of the resulting material using novel operating techniques. She has established a national and increasingly an international reputation specifically in: Application of a new type of microfiltration membrane and new techniques for generating the shear on the membrane surface providing the possibility to generate larger droplets without risk of droplet breakage. Understanding at a fundamental level the factors that control particle size made using such techniques. Continuous droplet production and, therefore, continuous particle production using a novel membrane emulsification system. This type of system is an ideal starting-point for continuous particle production and it may be adapted to many different types of particles. Control of internal structure and encapsulation of shear and temperature sensitive compounds.
Encapsulation of resveratrol via spray-drying of oil-in-water emulsions produced by ultrasound or membrane emulsification
2023
Novel methods to induce complex coacervation using dual fluid nozzle and metal membranes: Part II–Use of metal membrane technology to induce complex coacervation
2023
Antisolvent Crystallization of Telmisartan Using Stainless-Steel Micromixing Membrane Contactors
2023
Novel methods to induce complex coacervation using dual fluid nozzle and metal membranes: Part I–Use of metal membranes for emulsification
1
2022
Comparative Investigation of Membrane Systems for Crystallization and Spherical Agglomeration
2022
Structure, controlled release mechanisms and health benefits of pectins as an encapsulation material for bioactive food components
2
2022
Spherical agglomeration of benzoic acid using membrane emulsification
1
2021
Encapsulation of resveratrol using Maillard conjugates and membrane emulsification
16
2020
High throughput membrane emulsification using a single‐pass annular flow crossflow membrane
14
2020
Dynamic aroma release from complex food emulsions
8
2019
Generation of magnesium enriched water-in-oil-in-water food emulsions by stirred cell membrane emulsification
13
2019
A comparison of azimuthal and axial oscillation microfiltration using surface and matrix types of microfilters with a cake-slurry shear plane exhibiting non-Newtonian behaviour
8
2018
Water in oil emulsions from hydrophobized metal membranes and characterization of dynamic interfacial tension in membrane emulsification
11
2017
Microparticles for cell encapsulation and colonic delivery produced by membrane emulsification
25
2017
Pharmaceutical particles design by membrane emulsification: preparation methods and applications in drug delivery
36
2017
Chitosan and Poly (Vinyl Alcohol) microparticles produced by membrane emulsification for encapsulation and pH controlled release
46
2016
Polycaprolactone multicore-matrix particle for the simultaneous encapsulation of hydrophilic and hydrophobic compounds produced by membrane emulsification and solvent diffusion …
36
2015
Azimuthally oscillating membrane emulsification for controlled droplet production
28
2015
Controlled production of eco-friendly emulsions using direct and premix membrane emulsification
43
2015
Production of food-grade multiple emulsions with high encapsulation yield using oscillating membrane emulsification
25
2014