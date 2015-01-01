Dragosavac's research expertise lies in the broad field of advanced particulate manufacturing, with a focus on manufacturing particulate material using the dispersion route in which dispersed liquid drops are polymerised as a way of tailoring the properties of the resulting material using novel operating techniques. She has established a national and increasingly an international reputation specifically in: Application of a new type of microfiltration membrane and new techniques for generating the shear on the membrane surface providing the possibility to generate larger droplets without risk of droplet breakage. Understanding at a fundamental level the factors that control particle size made using such techniques. Continuous droplet production and, therefore, continuous particle production using a novel membrane emulsification system. This type of system is an ideal starting-point for continuous particle production and it may be adapted to many different types of particles. Control of internal structure and encapsulation of shear and temperature sensitive compounds.