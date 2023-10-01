Marina Weiler, Ph.D., serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. She holds a Ph.D. degree from the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in Brazil, with her doctoral research focused on fMRI biomarkers in Alzheimer's disease. Her Ph.D. thesis was distinguished with the Best Brazilian PhD Thesis award in the field of Medicine I in 2016, and her contributions were recognized by the Brazilian Academy of Neurology on three separate occasions. In 2016, Marina joined the National Institute on Aging, National Institutes of Health (NIA/NIH), where she conducted research on the potential of brain stimulation as a therapeutic approach for addressing age-related cognitive decline. During her time at NIA, she was honored with the 2020 NIA Women in Science Excellence in Research Award. Subsequently, at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), she conducted research focused on biomarkers associated with disorders of consciousness following traumatic brain injuries, utilizing fMRI as a key tool. At the University of Virginia, Marina's research interests have evolved to encompass topics such as out-of-body experiences, altered states of consciousness, mediumship, and remote viewing. Her project on out-of-body experiences received recognition and support from the Templeton World Charity Foundation. Additionally, she was a runner-up award recipient in the Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Research (BICS) essay contest in 2021.