Marjorie A. Speers, Ph.D., is a global leader in human research protections. Most recently, she was the inaugural president and CEO of the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs, Inc. (AAHRPP), retiring in 2013. Dr. Speers views the opportunity to lead this one-of-a-kind foundation—and continue to contribute to research protections and public well-being worldwide—as the natural progression in an exemplary career of public service. Before establishing AAHRPP in 2001, she served as acting executive director of the National Bioethics Advisory Commission. At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she oversaw research protections for all domestic and international research. Dr. Speers is a graduate of Dickinson College, where she serves on the Board of Trustees and established a scholarship that has benefited numerous international students. She also holds doctoral degrees in psychology and epidemiology from Yale University.