Mark Hasegawa-Johnson is a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology and a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is the William L. Everitt Faculty Scholar in ECE and holds affiliations in the Department of Speech and Hearing Science, Coordinated Science Lab, Department of Linguistics, and Department of Computer Science. He also leads the Speech Accessibility Project, a new research initiative to make voice recognition technology more useful for people with a range of diverse speech patterns and disabilities.
Hasegawa-Johnson has been on the faculty at the University of Illinois since 1999. His research addresses automatic speech recognition with a focus on the mathematization of linguistic concepts. His group has developed mathematical models of concepts from linguistics including a rudimentary model of pre-conscious speech perception (the landmark-based speech recognizer), a model that interprets pronunciation variability by figuring out how the talker planned his or her speech movements (tracking of tract variables from acoustics, and of gestures from tract variables), and a model that uses the stress and rhythm of natural language (prosody) to disambiguate confusable sentences. Applications of his research include:
Provably correct unsupervised ASR, or ASR that can be trained using speech that has no associated text transcripts.
Equal Accuracy Ratio regularization: Methods that reduce the error rate gaps caused by gender, race, dialect, age, education, disability and/or socioeconomic class.
Automatic analysis of the social interactions between infant, father, mother, and older sibling during the first eighteen months of life.
Hasegawa-Johnson is currently Senior Area Editor of the journal IEEE Transactions on Audio, Speech and Language and a member of the ISCA Diversity Committee. He has published 308 peer-reviewed journal articles, patents, and conference papers in the general area of automatic speech analysis, including machine learning models of articulatory and acoustic phonetics, prosody, dysarthria, non-speech acoustic events, audio source separation, and under-resourced languages.
Education
Ph.D., Massachusetts of Technology, 1996
Honors
2020: Fellow of the IEEE, for contributions to speech processing of under-resourced languages
2011: Fellow of the Acoustical Society of America, for contributions to vocal tract and speech modeling
2009: Senior Member of the Association for Computing Machinery
2004: Member, Articulograph International Steering Committee; CLSP Workshop leader, "Landmark-Based Speech Recognition”, Invited paper
2004: NAACL workshop on Linguistic and Higher-Level Knowledge Sources in Speech Recognition and Understanding
2003: List of faculty rated as excellent by their students
2002: NSF CAREER award
1998: NIH National Research Service Award
Personal website: http://www.ifp.illinois.edu/~hasegawa/
CV: http://www.ifp.illinois.edu/~hasegawa/2021MarHasegawa-Johnson.pdf
“Speech technologies like smart speakers, digital assistants, and speech-to-speech translation systems have become much, much better in the past five years. The great success of speech technology is the result of great advances in computer engineering, co
"The first wheelchair Olympics in the United States were held at the University of Illinois. The architectural standard that became the American standard for accessibility buildings were initially prototyped at the University of Illinois. One of the firs
"Speech technology relies on training data. It's an artificial intelligence technology, so it requires us to have enough data to be able to develop technology that will actually work for people with a particular kind of speech pattern. And too often in th
"Speech technology works really well for people whose voices are homogeneous. It works less well for people who have neuromotor disorders that cause differences in their speech patterns, or for people who are speaking English as a second language or have a regional or socioeconomic dialect that’s less represented in the samples used to train the technology. A lot of my research now is trying to better understand how we can compensate for differences in speaking patterns in a way that will enable speech technology to be usable by everyone."
- Poetry, phonemics, and accessible tech: Q&A with Mark Hasegawa-Johnson
A disability is not a physical fact about you. A disability is the interaction between physical differences in the way your body works and the things you’re able to do. And the things that you’re able to do are governed by how buildings are designed and how devices and organizations are created. If those buildings, devices, and organizations knew in advance that somebody with your physical abilities wanted to make use of them, they could create an accommodation that would allow you to access that building or device. What we would like to do with speech is make those accommodations standard, so that physical differences don’t exclude anyone from using any functionality that’s available.
- Poetry, phonemics, and accessible tech: Q&A with Mark Hasegawa-Johnson
“We are able to do this work because the Beckman Institute has fostered, over several decades, a close working relationship among scientists and engineers studying speech communication, linguistics, and artificial intelligence."
- Accessible voice recognition project to begin recruiting people with Parkinson’s
“The option to communicate and operate devices with speech is crucial for anyone interacting with technology or the digital economy today. Speech interfaces should be available to everybody, and that includes people with disabilities. This task has been difficult because it requires a lot of infrastructure, ideally the kind that can be supported by leading technology companies, so we’ve created a uniquely interdisciplinary team with expertise in linguistics, speech, AI, security, and privacy to help us meet this important challenge.”
- University of Illinois joins five technology industry leaders in new Speech Accessibility Project