Dr. Mark Malisa is an Associate Professor in the School of Education. He joined UWF in 2017 after teaching From the College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. Dr. Malisa teaches Qualitative Research; Research Design; Research Applications, and Doctoral Seminar. He also mentors graduate students. Dr. Malisa believes freedom and creativity play a vital role in students’ learning and their pursuit of innovative research. His research is interdisciplinary, and often international in scope, reflective of his interest in globalization, critical theory, and critical pedagogy. In addition, Dr. Malisa has published in a variety of journals as well as edited books, on topics ranging from qualitative research; genocide/holocaust; music; civil rights; literacy; philosophy; and literacy. He has made presentations at national and international conferences on a wide range of topics. Degrees & Institutions: Mark Malisa received a Ph.D. from the University of Nevada, Reno. Research: Qualitative Research Politics of Education Education and Cultural Studies Classes Taught: Qualitative Research Advanced Research Methods Research Design Doctoral Seminar Research Applications Publications: Malisa, M., Koetting, R. & Radarmacher, K. (2007). Critical theory, globalization, and teacher education in a technocratic era. Milwaukee, WI: Frontiers in Education/IEEE. Koetting, R. & Malisa, M. (2008). Philosophy, research, and education. In D. Jonassen, (ed). Handbook of research on educational communications and technology. Mahwah, NJ: Laurence Erlbaum Associates. Malisa, M. (2009). Out of these Ashes: The quest for Utopia in Critical Theory, Critical Pedagogy, Liberation Theology and Ubuntu. Saarbrucken: VDM Verlag. Malisa, M. (2010). (Anti)Narcissisms and (Anti)Capitalisms: Education and Human Nature in Mahatma Gandhi, Malcolm X, Nelson Mandela and Jurgen Habermas. Boston & Rotterdam: Sense Publishers. Dobbins, C., & Malisa, M. (2012). Complicit in their own marginalization: teacher perceptions of women’s representation in 11th grade U.S. history textbooks. In S. Pinder (ed.), American Multicultural Studies. Thousand Oaks, CA: Sage Publication. Malisa, M., & N. Malange. (2013). Songs for freedom: Music and the struggle against apartheid. In J. Friedman (Ed.), The Routledge History of Social Protest in Popular Music. New York, NY: Routledge. McAnuff-Gumbs, M., & Malisa, M. (2013). Educators’ evaluation of the quality of the literate environment in Caribbean classrooms. Caribbean Curriculum Vol. 20. 2013, 115-159. Malisa, M. (2014). Internationalizing Civil Rights: Afro Cubans, African Americans and the Problem of Global Apartheid. In B. Behnken (Ed.), Beyond Civil Rights: African Americans and Latino/a Activism in the Twentieth Century United States. Athens, GA: University of Georgia Press. Malisa, M., & McAnuff-Gumbs, M. (2015). Ubuntu is Utopia: The individual and community in African Philosophy. In C. Ellis & C. Jones (Eds.), The Individual and Utopia: A multidisciplinary study of humanity and perfection. Surrey, England: Ashgate Publishing Inc. Malisa, M. & Lahrizi, M. (2016). Genocide and Empire Building: The slaughter of the Herero of Namibia. In J. Friedman and W. Hewitt (Eds.). The Routledge History of Genocide in Feature Films. New York, NY: Routledge Malisa, M. (2017). Masakhane, Ubuntu, and Ujamaa: Politics and Education in (post) socialist Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and South Africa. In I. Silova (ed). Reimagining Utopias: Theory and Method for Educational Research in Post-Socialist Contexts. Boston and Rotterdam: Sense Publishers. Mema, K., & Malisa, M. (Under Review). Honesty in an age of deceit: Using Educational Board Games to Build Trust. Pedagogies: An International Journal. Taylor & Francis. Malisa, M., & Urquhart, T. (Under Review). On the Side of the Oppressed: Educator Positionality in Critical Theory and Critical Pedagogy. Pedagogy: Critical Approaches to Teaching Literature, Language, Composition, and Culture. Taylor and Francis.