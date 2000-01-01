Dr. Marla Levine is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics in the division of Emergency Medicine at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. She is also the director of Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) within their Pediatric Emergency Department. After completing her pediatric emergency medicine fellowship at Children’s National Medical Center and Emergency Ultrasound fellowship at Maimonides Medical Center, she has been recognized as a leader within the field of Pediatric Emergency medicine (PEM) POCUS, particularly as an educator in emergency ultrasound, regionally, nationally, and internationally.

She has authored numerous papers on the utility of POCUS in the care of pediatric patients, as well as having helped create educational guidelines for how to incorporate POCUS into educational curricula. Her passion is teaching POCUS, especially the vital role that POCUS can serve in resource limited settings. As a Pediatric Emergency Medicine specialist, she is passionate about injury and illness prevention. Her intention is to use her platform as a Pediatric Emergency Medicine specialist to provide families with helpful information and guidance that can help keep children safe and healthy.