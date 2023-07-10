Dr. Martin (Marty) Williams helps growers sustainably produce affordable and nutritious vegetables for consumers. He is an international leader in framing high-caliber research, explaining critical problems in weed management and crop production, and delivering solutions to the vegetable seed and processing industries in the U.S. and beyond.

More information: The goal of Williams' lab is to develop knowledge, models, and decision tools that ultimately reduce the risk that climate change and weeds pose to food production systems. His lab utilizes an array of experimental approaches at various spatial and temporal scales, all aimed at building resilience in crop management systems. The over-arching objectives of this project are to 1) improve the understanding of the influence of climate variability on crop and weed management outcomes, and 2) explore the integration of new chemical and non-chemical tactics for managing weeds in Midwest grain and/or specialty crops. See his laboratory web page for more information.

Affiliations: Williams is an ecologist with the Global Change and Photosynthesis Research Unit of the USDA Agricultural Research Service. Housed on the campus of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Williams is an affiliate professor in the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at U. of I.