Dr. Mathias Bostrom is a specialist in hip and knee surgery, with special expertise in complex reconstructions and the treatment of musculoskeletal infections. He is an expert in merging old and new technologies, including alternative implant bearings for younger patients such as ceramic, metal and plastic. Dr. Bostrom has a particular interest in the quality of bone healing and strength. His research focuses on enhancing bone formation, bone regeneration, bone and cartilage healing, and bone biology. He is the author of over 170 journal articles and 22 book chapters. He is a member of numerous prestigious academic orthopedic societies, including the Hip Society, Knee Society, and Orthopaedic Research Society. In addition, he serves as a member of several review panels, including the Musculoskeletal Tissue Engineering Study Section of the National Institutes of Health.