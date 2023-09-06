Dr. Matthew Dean works to increase reproductive efficiency in humans and animals by increasing our understanding of the ovary, oviduct, and uterus. Projects in his lab include understanding how the uterus stores nutrients to support early pregnancy, how endocrine disruption chemicals (EDCs) affect the function of the oviduct, and the early events in the development of ovarian cancer. More information:

Approximately 50% of pregnancies are lost in both humans and livestock, with most losses occurring before or during embryo implantation. During this time embryos are dependent on secretions to support and regulate embryonic growth, while the uterine endometrium must prepare for implantation. Dean's lab is working to understand how nutrients, such as glucose, are taken up, stored by the uterus, and used by the embryo and endometrium during early pregnancy. Their goal is to undercover ways to increase fertility in humans and livestock. Ovarian cancer is the 5th leading cause of cancer death in women. Part of the reason for this is a poor understanding of the early events in disease development. It is now clear that high-grade serous ovarian cancer (the most lethal subtype) originates in the fallopian tube epithelium and spreads to the ovary very early in disease development. The Dean lab is working to understand how these tumor cells recruit cancer associated fibroblasts and remodel the extracellular matrix in the ovary during colonization. Affiliations:

Dean is an assistant professor in the Department of Animal Sciences and the Division of Nutritional Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.